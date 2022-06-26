Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, June 25, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, June 25, 2022

William Sherlie Page Jr, 31, Springfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear (2 counts); no insurance (2 counts); no registration plates; improper registration plates; no seat belts; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; no registration receipt. Bond total is $6,766 cash. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Tyler Lyday, 28, Louisville, giving officer false identifying information; public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft of identity of another without consent. No bond listed. Booked at 8:49 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-