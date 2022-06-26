Obituary: Judy Marlene Lee Tannehill, 78, Bardstown

Judy Marlene Lee Tannehill, 78, of Bardstown, formerly of Raywick, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Raywick and retired from Norton’s Hospital. She loved playing cards and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leon Tannehill Sr.; her parents, James Hubert and Elizabeth Janette Lee; and one brother, James Steele Lee.

She is survived by five stepchildren, Sharon Tannehill, James Tannehill Jr., Ricky Tannehill, Terry Tannehill, and Carol Tannehill; one brother, Terry Francis Lee; and several stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Marion County.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

