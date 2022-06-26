Obituary: Mary Myrtle Clark, 89, New Hope

Mary Myrtle Clark, 89, of New Hope, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 7, 1932, in New Hope. She retired from Colonial Nursing Home in Bardstown with 25 years of service. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church where she lent her crafting talents to the Christmas Bazaar. She enjoyed quilting, canning, and gardening. She was also fond of chickens and roosters.

MARY MYRTLE CLARK

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Earnest Donahue Sr. and Mary Golda Clark Donahue; one granddaughter, Cathy Mattingly Kidwell; five sisters, Kathleen Porter, Judy Ballard, Frankie Culver, Joann Donahue and Mary Hammond; and three brothers, J.E. Donahue, Howard Donahue and Gerald Donahue.

Survivors include five daughters, Pat Hagan (Murrell), Debbie Mattingly and Donna Newton (John), all of New Hope and Janice Clark Sue Scott of Taylorsville; one son, Bill Clark (Beth) of Bunnell, Fla.; one sister, Pauline Jackson of Louisville; two brothers, Rob Donahue (Marie) of Lexington and Tom Donahue of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with her nephew, Bro. Rick Porter, officiating. Burial is in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Mattingly Funeral Home of Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

