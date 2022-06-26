Obituary: Joseph Edward ‘Ed’ Thompson, 75, Springfield

Joseph Edward “Ed” Thompson, 75, of Springfield, died unexpectedly Friday, June 24, 2022, at this home. He was married to his loving wife 54 years and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

JOSEPH EDWARD “ED” THOMPSON

He was born Sept. 10, 1946, in Marion County. He served his country in the U.S. Army and fought in Vietnam. He was a farmer and a retired employee of General Electric. He was a devoted Catholic. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and tinkering in his garage. He was a man that never stopped smiling and inspired joy amongst others. He was always the life of the party. After spending time with him, you would leave with an incredible account of one of his amazing adventures. You would never find him too far away from his loved ones. At every one of their ceremonies, he was proud in attendance. If asked, he would tell you that being around his family was his favorite place.

He was preceded in death by two infant children, Joseph Brian and Mildred Diane Thompson; his parents, William Alvan and Mary Mildred Miles Thompson; one sister, Aileen Thompson Spalding; and two brothers, Mathew Thompson and Jerry Thompson.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Susan Mills Thompson; four children,

two daughters, Tracy Delgado (Gil) of Bluffton, S.C., and Millie Cheser (Joey) of Lebanon; two sons, Brian Thompson (Jan) of Springfield and Chad Thompson (Sarah) of Loveland, Ohio; two sisters, Angela Meyerhoffer (Marvin) of Louisville and Kathleen Donahue (Jim) of Springfield; two brothers, Donald Thompson of Louisville and Edwin Thompson (Margaret Mary) of Springfield; 15 grandchildren, Brianna Littman (Mike), Victoria, McKenzie and Madison Browning, Nick Delgado, Alex Delgado, Blake and Ben Thompson, Alyssa, Logan, Lucas and Avery Thompson, Lynette, Isabella, and Keegan Cheser; one great-grandson, Oliver Gamez-Cheser; two sisters-in-law, Gracie Thompson of Lexington and Margaret Thompson of Raywick; and one brother-in-law, Lawrence Spalding of Springfield.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick with hisnephew, Bishop J. Mark Spalding officiating. Military Rites will be performed after Mass outside of the church by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials donations may go to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs at www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate online.

Pallbearers are Madison Browning, Keegan Cheser, Ben and Blake Thompson, Jimmy Thompson and Shawn Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Logan and Lucas Thompson.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

