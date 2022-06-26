Obituary: Mark Wayne Johnson, 76, New Haven

Mark Wayne Johnson, 76, of New Haven, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was born April 29, 1946, in New Haven to the late Errol P. II and Cecilia Marie Boone Johnson.

MARK WAYNE JOHSON

He was a very active member of St. Catherine Parish, and was Master Mechanic of Steam of the No. 152 steam locomotive at the Kentucky Railway Museum. He was a former KRM board member. He was an owner and former operator of Sherwood Inn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Errol P. II and Cecilia Marie Boone Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen Lee Fields Johnson of New Haven; two daughters, Amy (Bob) Carroll of Winthrop, Mass., and Katherine (David Goldberg) Johnson of Bolingbrook, Ill,; two sons, Charlie (Amie Richardson) Johnson of New Haven and Patrick (Heather) Johnson of Nicholasville; two sisters, Betty (Pat) Conkling of Louisville, and Annie (Rick) Fox of Harlan; three brothers, Mike (Linda) Johnson of New Haven, Kenny (Elizabeth) Johnson of Cox’s Creek, and Dennis ( Becky) Johnson of Lexington; five grandchildren, Madeline Carroll, Audrey Carroll, Levi Johnson Goldberg, Shelby Johnson and Stella Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Troy Overton officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with a 6 p.m. prayer service in the chapel. Visitation continues after 9 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to The Kentucky Railway Museum 152 Restoration Fund.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

