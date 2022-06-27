Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, June 26, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Jeremy Michael Deweese, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. Booked at 6:01 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Alan Michael Curci, 36, Lexington, escape, second-degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; theft by failure to make required disposition of property $500 or more but less than $1,000; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified). No bond listed. Booked at 10:42 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-