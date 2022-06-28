Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, June 27, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, June 27, 2022

Britany Sue Rose, 33, Mount Washington, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury); disorderly conduct, first-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:31 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-