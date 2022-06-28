Obituary: David Wayne Berry, 57, Bardstown

David Wayne Berry, 57, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 22, 1964, in Bardstown to the late Ernest Bertram “Bert” and Anna Pearl Hagan Berry. He was a former employee of Byrd and Son Inc. in Bardstown for many years. He became an avid gardener, enjoying being at farmer’s markets with his loving daughter and son-in-law in both Bardstown and Beachmont in Louisville. Being outdoors was his passion to hunt, fish and was well known for catching snapping turtles. He even passed that passion on to his grandchildren, who were the biggest delights in his life and was with his granddaughter when she killed her first buck. When Buttermilk Days came around, he would cook the wild game for the festival. Being with his family and around his friends gave him so much happiness.

DAVID WAYNE BERRY

He is survived by one daughter, Kayla (Daniel) Riggs of Bardstown; five sisters, Mary Jane Berry, Shirley Berry, Brenda Louise Berry and Susan Rae (James) Dishon, all of Bardstown, and Katherine Elaine (Mark) Reid of California; three brothers, Robert Keith ”Bobby” (Joni) Berry of Bowling Green, Michael Dewayne (Tona) Berry of Bardstown and William Ernest “Billy” Berry of New Haven; two grandchildren, Anna Elizabeth and Luke Farmer Riggs; many nieces, nephews and friends that meant a lot to him; and his dog Boo-Boo, who was his sidekick.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

