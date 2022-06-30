Obituary: Charles Mary Burns, SCN, 86

Charles Mary Burns, SCN, 86, (formerly Blanche Eleanor) died Friday, June 24, 2022, in Bardstown. She was born in Louisville April 2, 1936 and was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for nearly 65 years.

She was one of 10 children born to William Martin Burns and Mary Thelma Maratta Burns. The arrival of Sister Charles Mary and her fraternal twin brother (Paul, who died in 1981) added two more at once to the family. Two of her sisters also joined the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. Her sister, Jean, who withdrew after 18 years, and her sister Mary, who joined in 1947 and was a Sister of Charity of Nazareth until she died in 2017.

Known for her big smile, personality, and perfect bourbon balls, Sister Charles Mary studied elementary education at Spalding College in Louisville, where she earned a master’s degree. From 1957-1967 she taught primary grades in Tennessee and Ohio, and in 1967, she became the principal at St. Joseph School in Ohio, where she served for five years. She spent many years at Spalding College as a headteacher of preschool and special types of education.

From 1981-1983 Sister Charles Mary was a clerk and switchboard operator at Metropolitan Lincoln/Mercury in Louisville. She had experience in this field as her late father owned Burns Motor Company. Growing up, she spent many summers there helping out.

Following a year-long sabbatical, Sister Charles Mary served her religious community in Community Services at Nazareth Home. She later served as director of transportation at the Motherhouse in Nazareth, Kentucky, a position she held for ten years.

From 1992-1996 Sister Charles Mary served at St. Jerome Parish at Fancy Farm, Kentucky, where she was a pastoral associate and coordinator of the senior citizen ministry.

Sister Charles Mary spent many years volunteering in health care and social services. She served at Hospice in Paducah, Owensboro, and Nelson County. She served as a volunteer at The Caring Place in Lebanon.

She is survived by her extended family and her religious community, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, in the Columba Room. At her request there will be no viewing or wake. Burials is in Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorials donations may be sent to the Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Kentucky, 40048.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

