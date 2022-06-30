Obituary: Perry C. Carrico, 80, Springfield

Perry C. Carrico, 80, of Springfield, died at 10:54 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at UK Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington. He was the former owner-operator of Springfield Laundry and Dry Cleaning in Springfield.

PERRY C. CARRICO

He is survived by his wife, Anna Leachman Carrico; five sons, Tom (Karen) Carrico of Thompsons Station, Tenn., Kevin Carrico of Cambridge, England, Jimbo (Fran) Carrico of Springfield, Andrew (LeAnn) Carrico of Louisville and Ashley Carrico of Lexington; four sisters, Nickie (Ron) Grass of Norcross, Ga., Alma (Frank) Haluch of Louisville, Theresa (Bruce) Raley of Frankfort and Debi (Gary) Neace of Dayton, Ohio; three brothers, Joe (Beverly) Carrico and Don (Joann) Carrico, both of Louisville and Steve (Judy) Carrico of Owensboro; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, and 7-9:15 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 5 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Contributions are suggested to St. Dominic School, St. Vincent dePaul Society or Hosparus of Green River.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-