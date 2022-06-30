Obituary: Laurie Lewis Hendren

Laurie Lewis Hendren died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home. She was welcomed to Heaven by her mother, Martha Lewis; her maternal grandparents, Jim and Irene Summitt; and her paternal grandparents, Thurman and Thelma Lewis.

LAURIE LEWIS HENDREN

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Connie Hendren; one daughter, Amanda (Chris Cooper) Hendren; her father, Franklin Lewis; one sister, Tracy (Juan) Hernandez; one brother, Carl (Donna) Lewis; four grandchildren, Kya Cooper, Boden Cooper, Kristen Hendren, and Blake Hendren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

The funeral is noon Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Bratcher officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go towards the service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

