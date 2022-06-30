Obituary: James Steven ‘Hank’ Hagan, 64, Springfield

James Steven “Hank” Hagan, 64, of Springfield, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home due to a farming accident. He was born Nov. 27, 1957, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of Armag Corporation in Bardstown. He loved woodworking and hunting deer and turkey.

JAMES STEVEN “HANK” HAGAN

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Albert Hagan Jr. and Mary Agnes Mattingly Hagan; and two brothers, Randy Hagan and Wayne Hagan.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Anita Mattingly Hagan; three children, Chad Hagan of Springfield, Travis Hagan (Jessica) of Bardstown and Amelia Hagan (Jordan) of Willisburg; two sisters, Wanda Murrow of Louisville and Linda Newton of Saint Francis; four brothers, Joe Hagan (Fay) and Larry Hagan (Diane), both of Loretto, Keith Hagan of New Hope and Danny Hagan of Buffalo; and seven grandchildren, Katlyn Hagan, Bradley Hagan, Levi Hagan, Addysyn Hagan, Jacob Hardin, Hunter Hagan and Elijah Hagan.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Matt Hardesty officiating and Deacon Dean Giulitto assisting. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Dean Giulitto.

Memorial donation may go to the American Diabetes Association.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-