Nelson County Jail Logs — June 28-29, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

David Donell Carpenter, 43, Taylorsville, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $5,000 cash or property. Booked at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, June 29, 2022

April Lee Griffith, 38, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Jody Yates Jewell, 37, Bloomfield, receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more. No bond listed. Booked at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott David Stampler, 51, Taylorsville, failure to appear. Bond is $3,235 cash. Booked at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-