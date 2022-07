Obituary: Charles Irvin ‘Charlie’ Mattingly, 66, Springfield

Charles Irvin “Charlie” Mattingly, 66, of Perryville Rd., Springfield, died at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Harmon Mattingly; two daughters, Sara Hughes of Springfield and Ashley (Corey) O’Daniel of Lebanon; four sisters, Patsy (David) Mattingly, Jeannie Warner, Shirley (Billy Ray) Taylor and Sharon Edelen, all of Springfield; one brother, Jerry (Peggy) Mattingly of Springfield; one sister-in-law, Donna Mattingly of Springfield; and five grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, and 7-9:15 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

