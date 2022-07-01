Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, June 30, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Keith Lamont Ellery Jr., 21, Bardstown, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; terroristic threatening, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Donald Lee Gilkey, 67, Nazareth, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaliyah Rose Jewell, 23, Bloomfield, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,215 cash. Booked at 1:51 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Lynn Shelburne, 29, New Hope, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022.

-30-