Bardstown native elected for third term to the Kentucky Personnel Board

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, July 1, 2022 — Former Bardstown resident Larry Gillis was recently elected to a third four-year term on the Kentucky Personnel Board.

LARRY GILLIS

Two seats on the board are elected; the other five seats are appointed by the Governor. Ballots were sent to more than 22,000 eligible state employees and included sixteen (16) candidates, with the top two elected to the Personnel Board. Gillis finished first in the election and will return to the Kentucky Personnel Board for the next four years.

Gillis was originally selected to fill an unexpired term in 2008, won election to a four-year term in 2010 and again in 2014. He was ineligible to run in 2018 due serving in a Governor Appointed position. After a brief retirement, he ran again in this election. In all three elections, Gillis received the most votes.

The Kentucky Personnel Board was created to safeguard the state merit system and promotes merit principles in government services and the improvement of personnel statutes. It hears appeals of merit employees who believe they have been penalized without cause. In addition, the Board has the authority to conduct investigations of merit system violations and to promulgate administrative regulations concerning the state personnel system.

Gillis has 30 years of state experience and is currently serving as Personnel Program Consultant at the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet. He is a 1986 graduate of Bardstown High School, a 1990 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in History / minor in Political Science, and a 1995 graduate of Kentucky State University with a master’s degree in Public Administration with an emphasis in personnel management.

He is the son of Brenda and the late Ted Gillis of Bardstown, and currently lives in Lawrenceburg.

-30-