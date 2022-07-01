Obituary: George Cecil, 94, Bardstown

George Cecil, 94, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Windsor Gardens. He was born April 21, 1928, in Bardstown to Francis and Mary Thompson Cecil, and was the eighth of nine children. He was a graduate of St. Joe Prep and married Anna Rose Hagan on April 26, 1948 at St. Thomas Church. He owned Cecil Electric Company for 50 years, working throughout Nelson, Washington, and Marion Counties, and maintained electrical maintenance at Heaven Hill Distilleries for many years. He was a magistrate for 12 years in Nelson County, and was a member of Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, Bardstown Jaycees, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he helped with the bereavement team.

He enjoyed woodworking, turning pens, making Christmas ornaments, duck decoys, shaker-style boxes, jewelry boxes, and many mementos held by his children and friends. Some of his other hobbies included baking sourdough bread, reading, enjoying old westerns on TV and the company of his dog, Missy.

He was preceded in death by his wife Anna Rose Hagan Cecil, to whom he was married for 50 years; and several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by four daughters, Charlotte (Timothy) Bachran, Kris (Ray) Culver, Gina (Tom) Sheldon, and Beth (Jimmy) Lawson; two sons, Henry Cecil and Rob Cecil; five grandchildren, David Culver, Lindsay Fowler, Michael Taylor, Angelica Cecil, and George Cecil; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Monday evening prayer serivce.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

