Obituary: Carol Bernice Brown

After the longest goodbye we could ever imagine, Carol Bernice Brown, our mom, is finally free from dementia. She died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 1, 2022.

CAROL BERNICE BROWN

Although this disease took her mind’s ability to hold or communicate thoughts or feelings, we could always see the love in her eyes. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was an angel on Earth. Of all the jobs she had, caregiver was the one that she loved the most. She didn’t know how not to help. She will be missed more than words can describe. “There is one thing dementia cannot take away, and that is love. Love is not a memory – it’s a feeling that resides in your heart and soul.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Gahafer and Gertrude Nugent; three sisters, Georgina Hood, Betty Watson and Mary Lebold; and one great-grandson, Levi Hill.

She is survived by five daughters, Carol Lynn Haydon, Patricia Messex (Tony), Rhonda Hill (Tony), Tina Christensen, and Teresa Tennille Tabler (Kevin Mattingly); two half-sisters; three half-brothers; 11 grandchildren, Derek Jr., Richard, Daniel, Toni, Storie, Baylee, Rachel, Chase, Taylor, Lexie and Carson; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In following her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

