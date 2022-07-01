Obituary: Lynn Berry, 72,

Lynn Berry, 72, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Sunrise Manor. She was born Sept. 10, 1949, in Shepherdsville. She was a substitute teacher for Hart County Schools, and worked at Louisville Bedding.

LYNN BERRY

She was preceded in death by one son, Brian Berry; her father, Granville Mills; her stepfather, Dale Shumaker; and one sister, Vodella “Bunny” Hardin.

She is survived by one daughter, Amy Berry (Mike) Mudd of Bardstown; one granddaughter Alexandra (Matthias Humphrey) Berry of Bardstown; one grandson, Tyler Carver of Bardstown; her mother, Eulondia Mills Shumaker of Shepherdsville; two sisters, Sidney Berry and Lola Hester; and two brothers, David Mills and Doug Mills.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Research and/or American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-