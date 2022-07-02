First Cedar Creek Baptist Church to celebrate its 241st birthday this weekend

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, July 1, 2022 — The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church will celebrate its 241st birthday this Sunday, July 3, 2022.

The church was constituted July 4, 1781 and is the oldest church congregation in Nelson County, and the second oldest west of the Allegheny Mountains,

The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church might have been constituted earlier had not her patriotic fathers, many hailing from nearby Roger’s Fort, desired to do honor to the Fourth of July. 1781 was only five years after the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War was still in progress.

Historian J.H. Spencer (1769-1885) said perhaps patriotism was more important to the Cedar Creek founding fathers than the honor of being first in time.

This Sunday, as well as every Sunday, Bible study (Sunday School) for all ages begins at 9:45 a.m. The worship service at 11 a.m. will include “Under God” sung by the adult choir. The church’s young pastor, Victor Bramlett, will bring a message regarding the future of the church. A nursery and a children’s church are staffed and available during the morning worship service.

To continue the celebration, at 12:30 p.m. a pot-luck meal will be shared in the Fellowship Hall. At 1:30 p.m., a program of patriotic music from the cantata “God, Bless the U.S.A” will be presented by the adult choir in the sanctuary. Young and older “kids” will sing “Fifty, Nifty, United States”. If you know it, come on out and help us sing the 50 states.

The evening worship service will begin at 6 p.m. The pastor is teaching from the book of Genesis.

Interested persons are invited to attend these and all services and events of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church, which is located 5 miles west of Bardstown off Boston Road (Hwy 62) on Bellwood Road (Hwy 733). Contact #: 606-515-2778.

From the epilogue of the church history book written by a former pastor, Bob Compton:

“The present is here and the future breaks through every minute. Both of these present the church with new people, new problems, new challenges, and new victories. The congregation at Cedar Creek owes a debt to the past which can only be paid by serving God in the present and facing the future with faith.”

To God be the glory for the great things He has done!

-30-