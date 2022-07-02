Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 1, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, July 1, 2022

Billy Joe Tompkins, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $10,143 cash. Booked at 2:20 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cindy Marie Grumbley, 35, New Albany, Ill., speeding, 10 mph over limit; operating on a suspended license; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:21 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shane Adam Leffler, 18, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 3:16 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Randall Hayes, 42, Bardstown, possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 6:11 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022.

Ja’Monai Montres Constance Van Moon, 21, Louisville, speeding, 15 mph over limit; following another vehicle too closely; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance (heroin); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); prescription cotnrolled substance not in proper container; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 8:21 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-