Obituary: Donald Ray ‘Donnie’ Prather, 80, Taylorsville

Donald Ray “Donnie” Prather, 80, of Taylorsville, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born July 13, 1941, in Nelson County to the late Herman Marshall and Gracie Lucille Keeling Prather. He was a retired employee of Tube Turns, and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended Wakefield Baptist Church.

He is survived by two sons, David Wayne (Vicky) Prather of Washington County and Brian Scott Prather of Taylorsville; his fiancé, Betty Hawkins; her five daughters, Nancy, Patti, Kathy, Andrea and Belinda; two sisters, Marilyn Lois (JL) Yates of Nelson County and Norma Jean Hilbert of Taylorsville; one brother, Billy Marshall (Mary) Prather of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Daniel E. Prather, Clarissa Prather, Jaime Lynn Marshall, and Shane Alan Bueter; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

