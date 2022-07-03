Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 2, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Deanna Rhea Kelley, 42, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, first-degree. Booked at 12:37 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Katrina Faye Farley, 40, Dunmor, inadequate muffler; careless driving; no seat belts; giving officer false identifying information; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 8 mph over limit; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $1,000 value; criminal possession of a forged instrument; reckless driving; failure to appear (2 countS); theft of services. Bond total is $6,250 cash. Booked at 1:04 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Michael David Thomas, 59, Bardstown, possession of marijuana. No bond listed. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Nicholas Wayne Fowler, 30, Hillview, failure to appear. Bond is $1,250 cash.

Booked at 1:52 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Zachary Mosgrove, 24, Bardstown, no seat belts; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Campbell Lindsey, 38, Cox’s Creek, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 2:28 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul William Bosse, 50, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 9:32 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-