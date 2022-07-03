Obituary: Michael Anthony ‘Tony’ Vittitow, 63, Bardstown

Michael Anthony “Tony” Vittitow, 63, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born Aug. 12, 1958, in Taylorsville to the late Edith Linda Vittitow and Sonny McGill. He was a self-employed painter for 30 years and he loved his dog, Baby.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, James Robinson, John Robinson and Robert McGill.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Vittitow; one son, Steven (Amanda) Vittitow of Bardstown; one sister, Brenda Robinson of Indiana; three brothers, Jerry Robinson of Cox’s Creek, Terry Robinson of Bardstown, Moe Robinson of Indiana; and two grandchildren, Koby Vittitow and Noah Vittitow, both of Bardstown.

In following his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

