Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 3, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Benjamin Scott Tomlin, 30, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Michael Payne Jr., 38, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 4:18 a.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Thomas Smith, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 8:51 a.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-