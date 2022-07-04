Obituary: Charles ‘Charlie,’ ‘Chuck,’ ‘CW’ William Newton, 80, Lebanon Junction

Charles “Charlie,” “Chuck,” “CW” William Newton, 80, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, with his family at his side.

He was born at home in Lebanon Junction, the son of the late Joseph Ethel and Martha Rebecca (Hayden) Newton. Family was everything to him.

CHARLES WILLIAM NEWTON

He went to St. Benedict grade school and high school where he remained an active parishioner his entire life. He was a devout Catholic and loved God and prayed to him daily. He served our country by joining the Navy in 1960 and was based at the Great Lakes, IL Naval Base where he worked on the U.S.S. Recovery-ARS43. Once his service was over, he began to work at Kroehler Manufacturing. He started spending a lot of time in Colesburg where he set his sights on a beautiful brown haired, brown eyed gal named Jeanie. In 1965, they began to court, were engaged on Christmas Eve and married on Sept. 3, 1966. He began his 50 year long career at General Electric during that same year where he worked his way up from maintenance to an Advanced Manufacturing Engineer. With 2 children at home and a full time job, he began his college education at Bellarmine and completed his B.S. in Accounting degree in 1976 with two more children in the mix and achieving Cum Laude honors. His 50 year long career at GE consisted of working at Appliance Park, Decatur Ala., Bloomington, Ind., and abroad with retirement in 2002 and consulting that lasted through 2016. He was a member of the Lions Club, Elfun Club, American Legion and was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, going to the farm, cheering on the UK Wildcats and hanging out at “The Rainbow” with his buddies. He loved his church and loved Christmas time lit up with all blue lights. But, most of all what he valued in life was time with his family and his wife.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Joseph Robert “Bobby” Newton and John Hayden “Jackie” Newton; one brother-in-law, Charlie VanVactor; and one sister-in-law, Shannon Newton.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Regina “Jeanie” Ann McMillen; one daughter, Cheryl Newton Pumphrey (Dwight); three sons, Joseph Robert “Bobby” Newton (Pamela), Michael Neal (Jennifer) Newton and Jason Andrew (Jenny) Newton; two sisters, Martha Ann Beeler (Henry) and Mary Jane VanVactor; two brothers, Francis Gabriel Newton and James Glenn Newton (Marilyn); two sisters-in-law, Mariann Newton and Dale Newton; and 10 grandchildren who were his joy, Trey, Ryne and Lauren Thieneman and Meagan, Lily, Lacy, Harper, Thomas, Haley and Grant Newton; and several stepgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at St. Benedict Church, 227 Oak Street, Lebanon Junction, with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Benedict Catholic Church are appreciated.

