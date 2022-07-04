Two die in fiery head-on crash Monday morning on BG Parkway in Mercer County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 4, 2022 — Two people died early Monday morning in a fiery head-on crash that happened in the area of the 53 mile marker of the Bluegrass Parkway in Mercer County.

According to police, one of the drivers was driving the wrong way on the parkway when he hit another vehicle head-on at about 5:30 a.m.

The Mercer County coroner says the wrong-way driver has been identified, but names have not been released. The driver may have been experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

The other driver’s body was badly burned and unrecognizable.

The victims and their vehicles were taken to Frankfort for further investigation.

According to a report by WKYT, eastbound parkway traffic was shut down completely as of 7 a.m. Monday. At one point, all four lanes of traffic were blocked for the investigation.

-30-