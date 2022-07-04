Obituary: Mark Sherrod Roberts, 63, Mount Washington

Mark Sherrod Roberts, 63, Mount Washington, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born April 25, 1959, in Liberty to the late Alfred and Ethel Maxey Roberts. He was a technician for Fuji Film. He was a member of the Masonic lodge, an avid gun collector, liked hunting rabbits, riding his Harley and was a UK fan, but like all teams.

He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Little of South Carolina and Jessica (Alex) Byrd of Liberty; three sisters, Geraldine Davidson of Lexington, Anita (David) Ferrell of Junction City, and Tamyra Cox of Moreland; three brothers, Jim (Susie) Roberts and Ron (Mary) Roberts, both of Illinois, and Larry (Paula) Roberts of Lancaster; his companion, Lora Simpson of Bardstown; her two children, Nicole (Zachary) Thomas and Zachary (Tori) Thomas; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family followed Mark’s wishes for cremation with a celebration of life at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

