Obituary: Leonard ‘Leo’ Stratton, 56, Bardstown

Leonard “Leo” Stratton, 56, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home. He was born March 8, 1966, in Bardstown to the late William and Theresa Underwood Stratton. He was an employee of Heritage Cabinetry, loved the Chicago Bears, was an avid UK fan and was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Hunter Thomas Stratton.

He is survived by one son, Spencer (Shelly) Stratton of Bardstown; three sisters, Phyllis (Bill) Shoemaker of Louisville, Diane (Ira) Katz of Ohio and Karen (Michael) Whittaker of Florida; one brother, Ray (Beth) Stratton of Bardstown; and one granddaughter, Ava Lynn Blevins Stratton.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Ryan Brown officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

