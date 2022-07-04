Obituary: Catherine ‘Tootie’ Wright Thompson, 82, formerly of Washington County

Catherine “Tootie” Wright Thompson, 82, of Louisville, formerly of Washington County, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville.

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Thompson and Donna (Charles) Sickles, both of Louisville; one son, Terry (Cyonne) Thompson of Louisville; one brother, George Mike Wright of Radcliff; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Springfield.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

