Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 4, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, July 4, 2022

Joseph Paul Linton Jr., 46, Lexington, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond total is $446 cash. Booked at 1:44 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brian Christopher Mattingly, 48, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine)(2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; license to be in possession; no registration plates; no registration receipt; rear license not illuminated; display of an illegal/altered registration plate. Booked at 2:26 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chris Allen Wiggington, 44, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:15 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nickolas Tylor Furrow, 29, Elizabethtown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 3:26 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Edward Beam, 52, Bardstown, menacing; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 10:15 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-