Fiscal Court approves long-term lease for new veteran’s park near Justice Center

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 — Nelson Fiscal Court voted unanimously to enter into a long-term lease with the Bardstown-Nelson County Veterans Park organization for the property on US150 across from McDonald’s for development into a park honoring the sacrifices of our county’s veterans through the years.

Jerry Janes, a representative of the local veterans group working to build a park, talks with Nelson Fiscal Court at last month’s meeting.

The 50-year lease obligates the county to pay for lighting costs for the property, which Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts said were already being paid for by the county. The veterans group agrees in the lease to bring its development plans to fiscal court for its review and approval.

Magistrate Gary Coulter questioned why the lease included a clause that allowed fiscal court to end the lease without notice at any time. After additional discussion, the court approved the lease with the removal of the clause giving the court the power to end the lease.

Speaking on behalf of the veterans’ group, Jerry Janes thanked the court for the agreement and said they plan to get started soon with improvements at the park.

In other action, the court:

— approved a request to advertise for materials that will be needed to start construction of the landfill expansion. Due to long lead times on supplies, Landfill manager John Greenwell said ordering the supplies earlier will help avoid delays when construction actually begins. The court will advertise for bids on piping, pea gravel and the liner needed to prevent leachate from entering the groundwater supply.

— revised the county pay order to include the additional 15 cents per hour the state is providing law enforcement as incentive pay.

— approved an agreement with Bullitt County Fiscal Court to share the county’s code inspector with Bullitt County for high-hazard inspecitions, which include rickhouses, warehouses and other structures.

— approved a five-year property tax assessment moratorium for the home atl 207 East Stephen Foster Ave. The owner plans to invest up to an additional $200,000 in the property, according to the application.

Watts noted that the home was formerly owned by the mother of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore.

-30-