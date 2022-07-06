Video: Jim & Margie talk Roe v. Wade on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 — Jim and Margie, hosts of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show, took time during the June 29, 2022 show to talk about the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and sent abortion regulation back to the individual states.

It was the first time Jim & Margie tackled the issue, and the discussions might surprise you. Running time 44 minutes, 24 seconds.

