Obituary: Darnell Williams, 62, formerly of Bloomfield

Darnell Williams, 62, formerly of Bloomfield, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at McLaren Hospital in Flint, Mich. He was a graduate of the Flint school system and a U.S. Army veteran.

DARNELL WILLIAMS

He was born Nov. 28, 1959, in Flint, Mich., the son of Vernell Sr. and Jeanette Williams. He was a resident of Flint and attended Flint Beecher High School. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army where he was honorably discharged. He loved to cook and eat his junk food. You could catch him doing crossword puzzles with his legs crossed listening to his music, enjoying a cold beer. He loved and enjoyed spending quality time with his family and playing dominos.

He worked in several factories in the Bardstown area, as well as several years at the old Keene’s Depot where he processed country hams.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernell Williams Sr.; his grandparents, Johnny and Ula Mae Blue; one aunt, Mary Louise Blue; and one sister, Ann Tonett Patrick.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Chanelle (Shawn) Bridwell; one son, Darnell Williams Jr.; his mother, Jeanette Williams of Ruskin, Fla.; one brother, Vernell Williams Jr. (Marsha); his ex-wife, Nora Jones of Bardstown; three granddaughters, Malay Gaither of Louisville, and Aliyah Williams and Ariana Williams, both of Bardstown; one grandson, Jaxson Bridwell of Louisville; two nieces, Raynell Williams and Mia Williams, both of Flint, Mich.; four nephews, Leonardo, Dejuan, Junis and Markell; one aunt, Rita Parks of Flint, Mich.; a special friend, Johnny Jones; and numerous friends and family.

The funeral was Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home in Flint, Mich., with burial in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich.

