Obituary: Joshua Walker Eversole, 33

Joshua Walker Eversole, 33, died due to an automobile accident on Monday, July 4, 2022, on the Bluegrass Parkway.

JOSHUA WALKER EVERSOLE

He was born May 5, 1989, in Spartanburg, S.C. He was an employee of Dick’s Sporting Goods. He was an avid UK fan, St. Louis Cardinals and Rams fan. He was a sports fanatic, a fantasy football commissioner, a golfer, and enjoyed bourbon. He greatly loved being a father and being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Spalding and Billie Clark, and George and Betty Seyle; and great-grandmother, Helen Hill.

He is survived by his loving wife, Whitney Eversole; three children, Jayden Noel, Alexandra Eversole, and Emilia Eversole, all of Bardstown; his mother, Kathy (Gary) Seyle of Bardstown; his father, Jeff (Denise) Eversole of Ooltewah, Tenn.; three siblings, Lizzi Seyle, Nick Eversole and Brett Eversole; his grandparents, Carol and Walker Eversole; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and colleagues.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Riggs officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022.

The family requests visitors wear UK attire at the visitation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-