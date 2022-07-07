Obituary: Charles ‘Dean’ Nalley, 71, Holy Cross

Charles “Dean” Nalley, 71, of Holy Cross, died Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was born August 8, 1950 in Athertonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Corrine Nalley; four sisters, Marie Nalley, Geraldine Nalley, Jeanette Rankhorn, and Inez Mattingly; and three brothers Paul Nalley, Jimmy Nalley and Gerald Nalley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Lenora (Hagan) of Holy Cross; three daughters, Diane (Tim) Sneed of Bardstown, Elizabeth Nalley of Louisville, and Carrie (Jorge) Cabrales of Holy Cross; four sons, Stevie (April) Nalley of Lebanon, Brian Nalley and Daniel Nalley, both of Richmond, and Scott (Keri) Nalley of Louisville; four siblings, Lennie (Leola) Nalley, Lucille (Wayne) Raiser, Christine (Tom) Hagan, and Georgie O’Bryan; 12 grandchildren, Alexis, Alli, Kolton, Sawyer, Isaiah, Aubrey, Blake, Aleigha, Abrina, Zach, Addy and Carlos; one sister-in-law, Brenda Nalley; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating. Cremation will follow. There will be a bereavement meal immediately following the funeral at the parish center and food gifts are welcome and encouraged.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

