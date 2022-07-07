Obituary: Robert Newton ‘Bob’ Brussell, 81, New Haven

Robert Newton “Bob” Brussell, 81, of New Haven, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 31, 1941, in Nelson County to the late James Joseph and Mary Ola Newton Brussell. He was a former employee of Bird & Sons for 31 years, and for many years as a supervisor. He then went on to work at Poly Air until his retirement. He was a golfer, liked dirt track racing, camping and was an avid UK fan. He was a member of Immaculate Conception, in Culvertown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Wilhite; one brother, Benny Brussell; and one son-in-law, Tony Reed.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Emily Louise Greenwell Brussell; three daughters, Cheryl (Tommy) Metcalfe of Culvertown, Cathy (Kenton) Gordon of Greenbriar and Tracy Reed of Bardstown; one son, Paul (Annette) Brussell of Culvertown; two sisters, Theresa Cammack of Bardstown and Julia Gianelloni of South Carolina; two brothers, Harold Brussell of Bardstown and Larry (Gwen) Brussell of Richmond; one sister-in-law, Ann Brussell of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren, Anna Metcalfe (Matt Simpson), Vince Metcalfe, Dr. Greg (Rachel) Brussell, Erica (Derek) Koch, Brent Brussell, Shanna Brussell, Lindsey Gordon, Karley Gordon, Nicole Corbin, Kyle Reed and Tanner Reed; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with prayers Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

