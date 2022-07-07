Obituary: William Keith ‘Billy’ Ballard, 77, Bardstown

William Keith “Billy” Ballard, 77, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 15, 1945, in Bardstown to the late Nathan James and Mary Alice Ball Ballard. He retired after 44 years with Barton Brands and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

He liked being outdoors, farming, fishing, frog gigging and gardening. When it came to sports he was an avid Alabama “Roll Tide” fan. He liked boxing and horse racing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Bartley Ballard; two sisters, Virginia Wimpsett and Barbara Brown; and three brothers, Donnie Ballard, Lee Ballard and Tommy Ballard.

He is survived by two daughters, Peggy (David) Ballard of Bardstown and Ginny (Jeff) Clark of Greenbriar; three sons, James D. (Pam) Ballard, Travis (Crissy) Ballard, and Michael Ballard, all of Greenbriar; one sister, Elaine (Joe) Dickerson of Bardstown; four brothers, Till (Betty) Ballard, Jody (Nora) Ballard, Jack (Martha) Ballard and Steve (Pat) Ballard, all of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Chuck Smith. He is also survived by his 3 Australian Shepherds, Lady, Poppy and Piper.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Deacon Scott Turner officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family request that contributions be made to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-