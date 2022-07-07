Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Pedro Rodriguez Pena, 21, Bloomfield, possession of marijuana; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). No bond listed. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Wayne Elmore, 33, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Stephanie Lynn Behringer, 52, Hodgenville, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Joseph Edward Wimsett, 43, Shepherdsville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Mattew Roberts, 37, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelly Gene Norris, 55, Shepherdsville, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Booked at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

David Brian Johnson, 27, Shepherdsville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Lee Chandler, 32, 42748, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $225 cash. Booked at 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Linda Earnestina Pilkenton, 61, Radcliff, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcia Denise Sutton, 48, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond listed. Booked at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mack Thomas St. Clair III, 39, Cox’s Creek, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Patrick Hall, 45, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $530 cash. Booked at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

