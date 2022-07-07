Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Alta Paige Taylor, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash.

Booked at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shannon Lee Neubert, 45, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Steve Mark Hardin, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Ray Nation, 27, Bloomfield, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $650 cash. Booked at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Darrell Hagan, 25, Mount Washington, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Lynn Hardin Jr., 30, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

John Charles Watkins, 42, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-