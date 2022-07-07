Health condition prompts Watts to step down early as Nelson Co. judge executive

By JIM BROOKS

NElson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Thursday, July 7, 2022 — Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts announced Thursday morning that due to recent health issues, he will step down as judge executive effective July 31, 2022.

DEAN WATTS

Watts’ press release states that he has sent a letter to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear advising him of his decision to leave office a few months before his term ends at the end of the calendar year.

State law requires Beshear to appoint someone to serve as interim judge executive through the end of the year.

“I plan to step away from the day-to-day job but will volunteer to assist in moviing forward with several major projects,” Watts noted in his announcement.

Watts’ announcement did not offer specifics regarding the medical issue, nor did it reveal who might be appointed to serve as interim judge executive.

-30-