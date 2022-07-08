Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, July 7, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Alexandria Allison Jewell, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond total is $20,500. Booked at 4:41 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jessica Lee Greer, 40, Loretto, probation violation (for juvenile public offense); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Dewayne Livers, 40, Bardstown, assault, first-degree (domestic violence); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; wanton endangerment, first-degree. Bond total is $100,000 cash. Booked at 10:36 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Tanya Nicole O’Bryan, 41, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:02 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Charles Thomas Brewer, 37, Cox’s Creek, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Stephen Lee Boone, 24, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Christopher Lee Goodpaster, 35, Boston,, theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building $10,000 or more but under $1 million value; criminal mischief, first-degree; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $20,000. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Dale Harris, 32, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury); criminal mischief, third-degree. Bond total is $9,500 cash. Booked at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Eugene Yocum, 47, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 8:09 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shaun Michael Crain, 21, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-