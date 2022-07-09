Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, July 8, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, July 8, 2022

Robert Edgar Parker Jr., 35, Bardstown, fraudulent firearms transaction; violation of a Kentucky protective order; no brake lights on passenger vehicle. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:25 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mitchell Blane Allport, 19, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; receiving stolen property (firearm); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond total is $1,000. Booked at 4:02 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jayden Daniel Staab, 26, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place, No bond listed. Booked at 6:18 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Ray Smith, 54, Hartford, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $10,500 cash. Booked at noon Friday, July 8, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Kaitlyn Marie Hicks, 28, Lancaster, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $10,500 cash. Booked at 5:54 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, by the Danville Police Department.

-30-