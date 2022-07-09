Obituary: Marion Jerome ‘Jerry’ Hagan II, 45, Boston

Marion Jerome “Jerry” Hagan II, 45, of Boston, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Louisville due to an accident on the job site. He was born March 11, 1977, to the late Marion Jerome Hagan I and his mother, Mary Catherine Barbour.

He was a Christian by faith and was a laborer for Earth Works. He was a loving father, brother, and son.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jason Hagan; his maternal grandmother, Lillian Barbour; and his paternal grandmother, Margaret Hagan.

He is survived by two children, Gracelin Benningfield and Lucas Cole Hagan, both of Boston; the love of his life, Shannon Hagan of Boston; his mother, Mary Catherine ( Don) Haas of Springfield; five sisters, Kim Hall, Brandy Hall, Sharon Hall, Sarah Hagan and Bobbi (Jamie) Willett; three brothers, Matt (Kim) Hagan, Tom (Nicole) Butler and James Butler; a special sister-in-law, Serena Hagan; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

