Obituary: Paul Howard Durbin, 73, Cox’s Creek

Paul Howard Durbin, 73, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Nov. 15, 1948, in Bardstown. He retired from Holloway and Son Construction, and was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his son, Carl Wayne “Hotdog” Durbin; and his parents, Howard “Shine” and Rosie Durbin.

He is survived by three children, Paulie (David) Stith of Urbana, Ind., Chris (Debbie) Durbin of Pewee Valley, and Missy (Jonathan Woosley) Durbin of Cox’s Creek; ; one daughter-in-law, Amy Durbin of Cox’s Creek; four sisters, Joyce (Frank) Anderson of Cox’s Creek, Deanna Sharpe and Pat (Donnie) Allender, both of Bardstown, and Bonnie (Gene) Culver of Culvertown; one brother, Danny “Shine” (Amy) Durbin; 11 grandchildren, Davin, Lacey, Brodie, Alieta, Bailey, Emily, Evan, Brenden, Ella, Addee, and Ava; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Lynch officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home. Burial is at a later date in St. Gregory Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

