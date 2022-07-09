Obituary: Donna Sue Pulliam, 80, Bardstown

Donna Sue Pulliam, 80, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Oct. 24, 1941, in Lancaster, Ind., to the late Glenn Green and Lena Garrett Green Phillips. She was a former beautician and bank teller. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and was very active in the Republican Party. She lived her life to the fullest and traveled to every state in the US as well as several other countries. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening and she loved her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Randall Louis Pulliam; one brother, Harold Green; her stepfather, Paul Phillips; and her stepmother, Wanda Green.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marion Pulliam; four children, Ernest T. (Sandi) Pulliam of Fairfield, Jerry Lee (Jocelyn Maria) Pulliam of Odenville, Ala., Marion Kelly Pulliam of Bardstown and Nancy Sue Pulliam (Tommy) Coker of Georgetown, S.C.; six siblings, Gene (Sarah Jane) Green, Claris (Bernard) Addleman, Jimmy (Janet) Green, Glenda Green (Isaac) Falor, Rose Green (Kraig) Bergeron, and Danny Green, all of Indiana; 13 grandchildren, Ernest Scott (Brandi) Pulliam, Angie Sue (Patrick) Prendiville, Melissa Ann Pulliam, Jesse Lee Pulliam, Mary Ann Pulliam, Joshua Pulliam, Jay Pulliam, Lance Sydney Voorhees, Baylee Nykol Pulliam (Bryan Aviles), Kyndal (Kurt) Mick, Lauren Pulliam, Donna Christine Benton, and Jennifer Lynn (Dylan) Hunter; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews she loved as her own.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Parkway Baptist Church with Dr. James Carroll officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Parkway Baptist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

