Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, July 9, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, July 9, 2022

John Richard Amshoff, 53, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Todd Rowlett, 33, Bardstown,, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); contempt of court (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 1:05 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrance Dewan Montgomery, 43, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $20,195 cash. Booked at 2:28 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Allen Gibson, 34, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 1:26 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jessica Lee Nichole Harlow, 37, Vine Grove, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 5:12 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-