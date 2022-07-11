Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 10, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Tonia Hutchins Mattingly, 52, Bardstown, unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:17 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Alan Bereza, 25, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; one headlight. No bond listed. Booked at 2:33 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Clayton Ward Elliott, 33, Louisville, speeding, 10 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 5:06 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-