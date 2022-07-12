Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 11, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, July 11, 2022

Demetrius Denzel Booth, 23, Frankfort, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; failure to appear. Bond total is $5,853 cash. Booked at 5:26 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremie Douglas Campbell, 48, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; sexual abuse, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 9:44 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Del Patrick Creason, 53, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $123 cash. Booked at 10:53 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-