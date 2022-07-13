Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Clayton West Watson, 39, Boston, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alvin Leslie Shofner, 54, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to surrender license; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; license plate not legible; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; operating on a suspended license; possession of marijuana; speeding, 18 mph over limit; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug (2 counts); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; persistent felony offender, first-degree; possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); no insurance car. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-